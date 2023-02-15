Latest Weather Blog
Krewe of Diversion raises almost $125,000 for St. Jude Children's Hospital
LIVINGSTON PARISH - The 28th annual Krewe of Diversion parade, a boat parade that kicked off from Manny's Bar in Maurepas on Feb. 11, raised a large amount of money for a great cause.
Registration to participate in the parade was $35 per boat, and parade food and items from the St. Jude Children's Hospital were being sold at Manny's Bar before the parade started as a way to give back to the hospital. There was also a live auction at the event and a space for parade-goers to make donations.
The parade raised a grand total of $124,932 to donate to the children's hospital.
David Stevens with Louisiana Friends Against Childhood Cancer proudly announced the amount via Facebook.
Trending News
"All I can say is that we are so blessed to be a part of this small community that continues to help make this happen," Stevens wrote. "Thanks to all that helped and participated in this event."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'The worst mayor' - Metro Council members outraged over plant workers whose...
-
Downtown Development District and Baton Rouge Area Chamber partnering to fill vacant...
-
Baker School district addressing ongoing driver shortage
-
Law enforcement will pass out repair vouchers instead of tickets in new...
-
Suspect in Madison Brooks case faces arrest in yet another rape investigation...
Sports Video
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023
-
Southern basketball snaps 2-game losing streak, beats Prairie View 79-65
-
Zachary native hopes to help bring another Super Bowl trophy back to...
-
Southeastern falls to Nicholls, losing streak now at 3 games
-
Madison Prep on the path to another state title with dynamic duo...