'Krewe of Chaos' Mardi Gras float crashes into Mississippi furniture store

Photo: @Morgan Craig

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. - Four people were taken to the hospital after a Mardi Cras float ran off of the parade route and into a business, according to WLOX.

WLOX said the injuries were non-life-threatening.

Authorities said the float became unhitched from the truck and veered off the road.