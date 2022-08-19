Latest Weather Blog
Knock Knock Children's Museum celebrating upcoming fifth birthday
BATON ROUGE - A popular day destination for kids and parents alike is celebrating its fifth birthday this weekend.
On Aug. 21, the Knock Knock Children's Museum, a relatively new site in Baton Rouge aimed at giving kids a sensory and educational experience, will celebrate five years since opening its doors for children to come in and have a day of fun.
The museum is celebrating its anniversary "Knock Knock style" by opening access to all 18 of its Learning Zones, performances outside, bounce houses, live music, food, and other activities inside and outside of the building.
"This is going to be a very visual and exciting event, especially in light of all the setbacks we have endured over the last few years," said Jimmy Frederick, the Chief Marketing Officer for the museum.
The party will start at 11 a.m. on Sunday and continue until 4.
