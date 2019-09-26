Kitchen catches fire at duplex on Southpark Drive; family displaced

BATON ROUGE - A family is displaced after their kitchen caught fire Thursday afternoon at a duplex on Southpark Drive, just off Coursey Boulevard.

Crews with the St. George Fire Department were called to the duplex blaze just after 2 p.m. Thursday.

Baton Rouge Fire Department also responded because the duplex is part of an "auto aid" area near the border of the two jurisdictions. Both departments go to calls in those spots.

Fire officials say the blaze started while one of the residents was cooking. The kitchen was severely damaged—the home also received heavy smoke and water damage.

The blaze was contained within ten minutes, and the adjoining duplex never caught fire.

No injuries were reported.

Four adults and two children have been displaced. St. George Fire says Red Cross was called to assist the family.