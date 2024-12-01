47°
Kim Mulkey earns 100th win at LSU in Tigers' victory over NC Central
BATON ROUGE - LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey picked up her 100th win as LSU's head coach Sunday against NC Central.
The No. 7 Tigers beat the Eagles 131-44 at the Maravich Center to improve to 9-0 this season. Mulkey is the fastest LSU basketball coach (men's or women's) to reach the 100-win mark. It only took her 114 games.
Flau'Jae Johnson led all scorers with 22 points. Eight other Tigers were in double figures, including Kailyn Gilbert, who had 19 points off the bench.
LSU will host Stanford in the SEC/ACC Challenge on Thursday at 8 p.m.
