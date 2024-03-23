Kim Mulkey addresses rumored Washington Post article in press conference, calls it a 'hit piece'

BATON ROUGE - Kim Mulkey talked about a rumored Washington Post article about her in a press conference Saturday afternoon.

Sports Illustrated writer Pat Forde first alluded to the article Friday on Twitter, saying he was "hearing some buzz about a big Washington Post story in the works on LSU women's hoops coach Kim Mulkey, potentially next week."

Hearing some buzz about a big Washington Post story in the works on LSU women's hoops coach Kim Mulkey, potentially next week. Wagons being circled, etc. — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 22, 2024

Mulkey addressed the rumor with an opening statement during Saturday's press conference, saying a reporter had been working on a story for two years, and had contacted LSU with more than a dozen questions Tuesday and "demanded a response" by Thursday "before tipoff". She called the deadline "ridiculous" and an attempt to prevent her from commenting.

First part of Kim’s opening statement regarding article #LSU pic.twitter.com/RVK9iVD1qY — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) March 23, 2024

Mulkey then alleged the reporter told former coaches and "disgruntled" players under Mulkey that the Washington Post was working with her on a story in order to get responses.

"This is exactly why people don't trust journalists and the media anymore," Mulkey said. "I'm fed up and I'm not going to let the Washington Post attack this university, this awesome team of young women I have, or me without a fight."

She then said she hired defamation lawyers and will file a suit if the Washington Post "[publishes] a false story" about her.