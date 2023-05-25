Latest Weather Blog
Killian mayor allegedly locked residents out of meeting addressing new water company contract
KILLIAN - Residents in Killian are upset after finding out their mayor unilaterally decided to hire a new company to manage the town's water.
Wednesday night, Killian's Board of Aldermen held a special public meeting after they were notified of Mayor Ronnie Sharp's decision to hire JNH Aqua to temporarily manage the town's water after Sharp's water operator license expired.
This decision came after the board had previously voted to partner with Curtis Environmental.
The board held a special meeting Wednesday to address the hire. As of the meeting, Sharp had not signed an agreement and later claimed he lost the paperwork to do so.
Sharp did not attend the Wednesday night meeting and allegedly tried to lock the doors to prevent people from entering.
WBRZ previously reported on Killian's water when the water system failed the state's new grading system.
