Kentwood Police arrest third suspect in January gas station shooting that left one dead

KENTWOOD — On Tuesday, Kentwood Police arrested a man suspected to be responsible for a January fatal shooting.

Police say that 19-year-old Traviun Walton was arrested for second-degree murder, attempted second-degree murder and the illegal use of a dangerous weapon after a shooting left 24-year-old ZyKerien Bickham dead on Jan. 29. Walton was identified by police as a suspect on Monday.

Bickham and his girlfriend were both shot while they were at Five Star Gas Station on Third Street. Police said that the shooting stemmed from an argument Bickham had gotten into with three people inside the store. The argument later spilled into the parking lot where one of the three men shot Bickham and his girlfriend, who was sitting in a car. She survived the shooting.

The three suspects then ran away, police said.

Shortly after, Tyler Knox and Caleb Santacruze, both 17, were arrested on one count each of principal to second-degree murder, principal to the illegal use of a dangerous weapon and principal to attempted second-degree murder.