Latest Weather Blog
Kentucky man shot roommate after accusing him of eating the last Hot Pocket, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A man in Kentucky’s largest city is facing criminal charges after allegedly shooting his roommate during a dispute over a Hot Pocket, authorities say.
Clifton Williams, 64, was arrested on assault charges Sunday after he accused his roommate of eating their last Hot Pocket and attacked him, shooting him in the buttocks, Louisville Metro Police Department officials told WLKY-TV.
According to police, Williams started throwing tiles at the man after he realized the last microwaveable turnover was gone. He then shot him in the buttocks as he tried to escape, the TV station reported.
Trending News
Williams is prohibited from contacting the victim, who was taken to UofL Hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. His bond was set at $7,500.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge pastor hospitalized after triple shooting in Ponchatoula
-
Volunteer firefighters deliver baby in St. Amant Tuesday night
-
Officials investigating reported triple shooting on North Street late Tuesday night
-
EBR Council on Aging holds emergency meeting over check-writing policy after WBRZ...
-
Man allegedly shot at police during chase through Baton Rouge
Sports Video
-
Southern baseball sweeps Arkansas-Pine Bluff to finish out regular season
-
A candid conversation with Kim Mulkey - Watch the half-hour special on...
-
Channel 2's Best Bet$: NBA Playoffs
-
Weeks after selection in WNBA draft, LSU Tigers cut from pro teams
-
Southern baseball gets first SWAC sweep over Prairie View