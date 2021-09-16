Kenilworth Crossing built in hazard flood zone, concerns date back to 2018

BATON ROUGE - It's not uncommon for streets to take on water after heavy rain in South Louisiana, but on Kenilworth Crossing the road is so engulfed residents can hardly get in and out of their homes.

“Even with just a little bit of rain, it floods, you know?” said Andaleigh Bowman, who lives on the street. She had to park her car at Lakeside and walk through the floodwater to get home.

“I had to wade through the water this morning at 4 a.m. just so I could make it to work at 6 this morning," said Bowman.

It's no surprise residents are dealing with this - the neighborhood was built in a flood zone recently. Years ago, there were concerns about the development becoming a problem.

WBRZ was at the planning commission meeting back in 2018. The plan to build the subdivision was stalled because of the risk of being in a flood zone.

"I think you sense there is some hesitancy here. I think this foreshadows what we will see in the future along Burbank Drive here in particular," said Rowdy Gaudet in 2018.

Rowdy Gaudet was a commissioner then and proposed they defer the decision for a month. Eventually, it was passed with an 8 to 1 vote.

Just last week, Gaudet again spoke up as a councilman. He passed a limited moratorium for new developments in areas like Kenilworth Crossing that are prone to flooding.

“I don’t know what can be done exactly, but something has to because every heavy rain now we’ve been displaced. Can’t get home, can’t leave," said Hayden Pizzolato, another resident of Kenilworth Crossing.

Until something is done about the drainage, residents say they'll be holding their breath every time it rains.