70°
Latest Weather Blog
Keith Jackson, sportscaster with 'Whoa, Nelly!' call, dies
SHERMAN OAKS, Calif. - Keith Jackson, the down-home voice of college football during more than five decades as a broadcaster, has died. He was 89.
He died Friday and no cause was given in a statement Saturday by ESPN. Jackson's longtime employer was ABC Sports.
Jackson covered many sports, but he was best known for college football. His signature phrases like "Whoa, Nelly!" gave his game calls a familiar feel.
Disney chairman and CEO Bob Iger says Jackson "was college football" for generations of fans.
Jackson retired after the 2006 Rose Bowl and is a member of the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame.
Jackson was a longtime resident of Sherman Oaks, California, and Pender Harbor, British Columbia. He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Turi Ann.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Crawfish Tracker: Prices trending down, still more expensive than last year
-
Rash of available vaccine appointments 'concerning' to health officials, led to eligibility...
-
La. gets unexpected J&J vaccine shipment; Ochsner BR opens up 900 appointments...
-
Disgraced state trooper resigns after excessive force arrests, joked about beatings
-
LSU releases unredacted police report to Derrius Guice accuser who sued school...
Sports Video
-
Scotlandville basketball falls short in Div I Championship 47-44
-
Southern sweeps SWAC opening series from Grambling
-
East Iberville overcomes 14 point deficit to claim 1A State Title
-
LSU radio crew calls road games from home
-
Southeastern caps off historic weekend with sweep of Mississippi Valley