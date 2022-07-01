Keeping boaters safe as they hit the water on Fourth of July weekend

NEW ROADS - Pointe Coupee is busy gearing up for the annual Fourth of July celebration along False River this weekend.

The stage is in place, and food vendors are preparing for New Roads' biggest weekend of the year. But Friday afternoon, no boaters were on the river due to the rainy weather.

"It might cut down on the crowd somewhat," Chief Deputy Brad Jofferion with the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office said.

He still expects a huge turnout for the event and says deputies will be stationed on the water, keeping boaters in line.

"We do not want people to make bad decisions by operating a boat under the influence of alcohol in a careless and reckless manner," Jofferion said.

The chief deputy says if you get behind the wheel of your boat after one too many drinks, you will go to jail.

"If you are under the influence of alcohol and operating a watercraft, you will be arrested and charged with DWI," Jofferion said.

Wildlife and fisheries agents will also be on False River during the celebration, and just like Pointe Coupee, they have no tolerance for boating and drinking.

Jofferion says there will be too many boats on the lake to take any chances.

"Zero tolerance," he said. "We want everybody to have a great time and enjoy themselves, but we cannot allow you to jeopardize their safety and the safety of others."

And that also means life jackets for those 17 years old and younger, or be prepared to pay a fine.