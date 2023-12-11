Kateri Poole no longer with LSU women's basketball team

BATON ROUGE - Kateri Poole is no longer a member of the LSU women's basketball team.

Tiger head coach Kim Mulkey told media that Poole was not with the team after LSU's 83-53 win over Louisiana-Lafayette Sunday afternoon.

Poole had not played since November 17 against Southeastern Louisiana. She only had one point in five minutes played.

Poole was a big part of LSU's National Championship team last season. She averaged 28 minutes, five points, and four rebounds a matchup in six NCAA Tournament games last season.