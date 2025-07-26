Kamara enters year nine with Saints

METAIRIE - New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is back for year nine in the black and gold.

Kamara had one of the best seasons of his career in 2024, rushing for a career-high 950 yards to go along with 68 catches for 543 yards.

This season, it will be Kellen Moore running the Saints offense. Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley had one of the best seasons in NFL history with 2,005 yards on the ground under Moore's direction last season.

Kamara knows he and Barkley aren't the same player, but is excited about the opportunity a new system can bring.

"I think balance is important, so efficiency with how I'm getting the ball, when I'm getting the ball, and then, you know, we got dogs on the team, so hopefully those guys get some spin and get the ball, and, you know, loosen things up for me," Kamara said. "I'm a big believer in hustle smart not hard, so, you know, the best way I can get the ball, and the most productive I can be and most efficient ways, that's what I'm looking for."

New Orleans has a day off from practice on Saturday before returning to training camp on Sunday.