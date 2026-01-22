60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSU women's basketball handles Texas A&M in College Station

2 hours 11 minutes 26 seconds ago Thursday, January 22 2026 Jan 22, 2026 January 22, 2026 9:24 PM January 22, 2026 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - The LSU women's basketball team ended its road trip Thursday night with a big win over Texas A&M.

The Tigers were in cruise control all evening, handling the Aggies from the start en route to a 98-54 win.

MiLaysia Fulwiley led LSU with 23 points. The South Carolina transfer added five steals and four assists. The Tigers shared the ball all night, with 22 total assists.

LSU has now won four straight games after dropping its first two games of SEC play. The Tigers, 18-2 overall and 4-2 in conference play, have a three-game homestand coming up.

Trending News

LSU hosts Florida Monday night at 7 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days