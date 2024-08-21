92°
Juveniles arrested for allegedly breaking into, stealing snacks from government building

2 hours 37 minutes ago Wednesday, August 21 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

LUTCHER - Detectives arrested a number of juveniles after a group of them, between the ages of seven and fourteen, were identified as having broken into the St. James Parish Department of Human Resources. 

The parish sheriff's office said the group of children broke into the building on Sunday and ate candy, popcorn, juice, and popsicles while watching television. While nothing was reported missing, deputies said the inside of the building has been "ransacked" and there was an unknown amount of damage. 

Four of the five juveniles were arrested and charged with unauthorized entry of a business and criminal damage to property. 

