Juvenile killed, three others injured in downtown New Orleans shooting
NEW ORLEANS - Four people were shot in downtown New Orleans early Sunday morning.
New Orleans Police Department said around 4:40 a.m. they found four victims with gunshot wounds on Iberville Street.
Police said one juvenile male died at the hospital, but the other three are in stable condition.
