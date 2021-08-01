92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Juvenile killed, three others injured in downtown New Orleans shooting

Sunday, August 01 2021
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

NEW ORLEANS - Four people were shot in downtown New Orleans early Sunday morning.

New Orleans Police Department said around 4:40 a.m. they found four victims with gunshot wounds on Iberville Street.

Police said one juvenile male died at the hospital, but the other three are in stable condition.

