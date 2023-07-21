Juvenile jail escapee among 3 teens arrested in Port Allen carjacking

Jontay Arnold

PORT ALLEN - Three teenagers, two of them under the age of 18, were arrested Thursday night after they allegedly carjacked a woman at gunpoint.

The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said the crime happened outside a convenience store on Lobdell Highway after the victim agreed to give the teenagers a ride from a nearby motel.

Once they arrived at the store, one of the teens pulled out a gun and told the woman to go into the store. After the victim got out, the trio left in her car.

The victim told deputies she didn't know the teens but said they had been staying at the same motel as her, and she was able to lead law enforcement to their room. There, deputies found Misty Lewis, a mother to one of the suspects, who confirmed the boys were staying there.

Lewis initially gave a false name for her son, but he was later identified as 18-year-old Jontay Arnold, who is also wanted by the Monroe Office of Juvenile Justice for an escape. The other two suspects, who were not named by law enforcement due to their age, were 17 and 15.

The sheriff's office later located the vehicle and all three suspects with the help of Baton Rouge Police. All three teenagers were booked on carjacking charges.

Lewis, who admitted to harboring Arnold after his escape, was also booked as an accessory after the fact.