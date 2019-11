Juvenile injured in shooting on N. Donmoor Avenue

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile is injured following a shooting on North Donmoor Avenue near Renoir Avenue, Monday evening.

The incident happened around 6:15 on the 6700 block of N. Donmoor. According to officals, one child was shot in the leg. They're injuries are said to be non-life threatening.

Details are still limited at this time. There are no motives or suspects.