90°
Latest Weather Blog
Juvenile injured after shooting in Baton Rouge late Sunday night
BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting Sunday night that left a juvenile injured.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the 4800 block of Shelley Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. A juvenile was struck by gunfire, but their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.
The shooting happened less than three miles from where a juvenile and an adult were hit by gunfire an hour later.
Trending News
Police said there was no reason to believe the two shootings were connected, and investigations for both incidents are ongoing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Prostate Cancer Awareness Month - Hear from a survivor
-
Accused killer back in jail Saturday after allegedly committing drive-by shooting while...
-
18-year-old from Gonzales died in hospital after shooting on Avenue H
-
Parishes unite to clean the Amite and Comite rivers, locals still left...
-
Generational home faced with next-door eyesore amid city's blight initiative
Sports Video
-
Southeastern knocks off #4 Incarnate Word on Eli Sawyer game winning touchdown...
-
McKinley High's homecoming football game canceled after bench-clearing brawl broke out between...
-
LSU Baseball team volunteers with Baton Rouge's Miracle League
-
Fans' Choice Player of the Week 3: Scotlandville Covanta Milligan
-
Saints vs Bucs postgame report