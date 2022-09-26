90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Juvenile injured after shooting in Baton Rouge late Sunday night

4 hours 59 minutes 54 seconds ago Monday, September 26 2022 Sep 26, 2022 September 26, 2022 7:58 AM September 26, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - Police responded to a shooting Sunday night that left a juvenile injured. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it responded to the 4800 block of Shelley Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. A juvenile was struck by gunfire, but their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening. 

The shooting happened less than three miles from where a juvenile and an adult were hit by gunfire an hour later.

Trending News

Police said there was no reason to believe the two shootings were connected, and investigations for both incidents are ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days