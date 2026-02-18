70°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Juvenile critically injured after being hit by vehicle on North Flannery Road

2 hours 35 minutes 31 seconds ago Wednesday, February 18 2026 Feb 18, 2026 February 18, 2026 4:59 PM February 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on North Flannery Road, officials tell WBRZ.

The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. around the intersection of North Flannery Road and Waddill Lane.

Trending News

No other information was immediately available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days