Juvenile arrested for string of smoke shop burglaries in Livingston Parish, police say

1 hour 39 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, November 03 2022 Nov 3, 2022 November 03, 2022 5:11 PM November 03, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Emily Davison

WALKER - A juvenile was arrested after allegedly burglarizing several smoke shops and a convenience store in Livingston Parish this month.

The Walker Police Department said the string of five burglaries spanned from Oct. 6 to Oct. 31 at smoke shops and a Dollar Tree in the Walker area.

Officers said the suspect went to each of the businesses after hours, busted a store window and broke in to steal merchandise.

Police were able to identify the juvenile by "certain distinctive items of clothing, footwear and accessories" he was seen wearing in surveillance video.

The juvenile, whose identity was not disclosed, was arrested and booked into the Florida Parishes Juvenile Detention Center on charges of simple burglary and criminal damage to property.

