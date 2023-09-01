Justin Jefferson gifts entire LSU football team sunglasses

BATON ROUGE - More gifts are coming to the LSU football team with their season beginning, as former wide receiver Justin Jefferson gifted the team sunglasses.

The team's social media thanked Jefferson for the gifts and posted pictures of Brian Kelly posing with the new glasses.

This comes after quarterback Jayden Daniels gifted the entire team Beats headphones as part of a NIL deal.