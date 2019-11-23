Justice Ginsburg admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital

According to the Supreme Court, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is in a Baltimore hospital, being treated for chills and a fever.

CNN reports that Ginsburg had initially been assessed at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington D.C. before being transferred to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore for additional evaluation and care.

After being treated with IV antibiotics and fluids, Ginsburg’s symptoms subsided, and doctors say she’s likely to be released from the hospital on Sunday.

Justice Ginsburg’s health has been a recurring issue. Earlier this month, she missed a day in court due to illness.

Justice Ginsburg is 86 years old.