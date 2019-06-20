Justice Department to review San Francisco Police Dept.

SAN FRANCISCO- The U.S. Department of Justice says it will conduct a comprehensive review of the San Francisco Police Department, which is facing scrutiny over the shooting death of a young black man.



Federal officials plan to announce details of the review Monday afternoon.



The Dec. 2 shooting of Mario Woods by five officers has increased racial tensions and sparked calls for the police chief's removal.



Police say only one of the five officers involved was white, but protests over the shooting persists.



Mayor Ed Lee and Police Chief Greg Suhr asked the Justice Department to investigate.



An attorney for Woods' family said the review "can be the first step in healing the division between minority communities and the Police Department."