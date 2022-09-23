JUST IN: Tropical Depression Nine forms in Caribbean Sea

Tropical Depression Nine has formed in the Caribbean Sea, south of Jamaica. As a center of circulation has gradually become better defined over the last few days, pressure has fallen and winds have increased to 35mph to classify the system as a tropical depression.

STREAM LIVE NEWS HERE.

Latest local forecast here.

The environment is forecast to become more conducive for additional development. A lot of guidance, that stretches beyond the scope of what would be considered reliable, does place a tropical system near the southeastern Gulf of Mexico around the middle of next week. Now that a storm is developing, forecast information will become more clear, especially as hurricane hunters provide additional data. Nine is expected to strengthen into a tropical storm by tomorrow and when it does, it will be named Hermine (her-MEEN).

Keep in mind that single computer models such as the GFS or ECMWF do no not perform as well the official forecast and therefore can be misleading. That cone reliably outperforms both. You can get the latest advisories and track forecasts as soon as the are issued by following @WBRZweather on Twitter and Facebook as well as by visiting the Hurricane Center on wbrz.com.

The Storm Station is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.