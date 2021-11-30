41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Jury selection for trial of former Sheriff's Office employee tied to sex abuse case begins Tuesday

2 hours 10 minutes 57 seconds ago Tuesday, November 30 2021 Nov 30, 2021 November 30, 2021 4:20 AM November 30, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

DENHAM SPRINGS - The jury selection of a trial involving former Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office employee, Melanie Curtin begins Tuesday.

Curtin has been tied to alleged sex crimes believed to be instigated by a once-married couple, Cynthia and Dennis Perkins of Livingston Parish.

Investigators say Curtin worked alongside Dennis Perkins at the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and eventually began assisting him and his wife, Cynthia, when they engaged in multiple sex crimes involving children.

In one instance, officials said Curtin helped Dennis Perkins film a video showing the rape of an unconscious victim that went on for nearly half an hour.

The filings also revealed Dennis Perkins, who was a SWAT commander with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office at the time, used department property to "gather and/or create" illicit material.

While Dennis and Cynthia Perkins, now divorced, will be tried separately, Curtin faces charges of rape and video voyeurism.

Curtin's trial was originally scheduled for June, but was pushed back at the discovery of additional evidence pertaining to the case.

Trending News

Jury selection is slated for 9 a.m., Tuesday at the Livingston Parish Courthouse.

WBRZ will closely monitor the jury selection and trial as it unfolds, check back for updates.  

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days