Junk property on, off condemnation list continues to worsen

BATON ROUGE - An older property in Baton Rouge is falling apart and has turned into a spot for people to leave their junk. The people living around the house on Sora Street are asking the city to step in and take it down.

It's a view Donna Franklin says she didn't ask for.

"It's horrible," she said.

Out front of the structure is a large pile of discarded building materials including shingles, siding, and nails. Franklin says the pile has been sitting there for at least a year. Over time the pile has grown as more people discard their belongings on the dead-end street.

"It's off the grid and you only come down here if you live down here, it's not a through street," Franklin said.

The house has no windows, doors, or a roof. It is not habitable, except to critters. All Franklin wants is a safe, clean neighborhood where her grandchildren can grow and play.

According to the City Parish, the property taxes were last paid in 2021. It has been up for condemnation before, but was rescinded. That same year, the property owner had a demolition permit that expired. The parish visited the lot last month to take photos and says there's an active court order to pick up the pile of debris. Franklin says she's heard it before.

"We're just getting a lot of empty promises saying someone is going to come out and do something and they never do," Franklin said.

Tired of people treating her street like a trash can, she called 2 On Your Side. While some neighbors are doing their part to keep their properties clean, the situation across from Franklin is not helping.

"Somebody need to pick the ball up and get this done," Franklin said.

The parish says the junk, trash, and debris at this property should be picked up by the end of the month.