June 6 is the deadline for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! How many tickets are left?
BATON ROUGE - As we approach the June 6 deadline to buy tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, tickets are running low!
As of Tuesday morning, only 329 tickets remain to enter into the drawing to win a beautiful new home, with proceeds going toward St. Jude's cancer research and treatment costs.
You can purchase tickets here and watch the drawing live on WBRZ on June 6.
