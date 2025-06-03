87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

June 6 is the deadline for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway! How many tickets are left?

3 hours 7 minutes 16 seconds ago Tuesday, June 03 2025 Jun 3, 2025 June 03, 2025 10:02 AM June 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - As we approach the June 6 deadline to buy tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, tickets are running low!

As of Tuesday morning, only 329 tickets remain to enter into the drawing to win a beautiful new home, with proceeds going toward St. Jude's cancer research and treatment costs. 

You can purchase tickets here and watch the drawing live on WBRZ on June 6. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days