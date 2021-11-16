49°
Latest Weather Blog
Julio Lugo, former shortstop for Boston Red Sox, dies at 45
Major League Baseball is mourning the loss of former shortstop and World Series Champion, Julio Lugo.
The Red Sox mourn the loss of former shortstop and 2007 World Series Champion Julio Lugo.— Red Sox (@RedSox) November 15, 2021
We send our thoughts and love to the Lugo family. pic.twitter.com/CBtKLitXMf
Lugo passed away Monday, one day shy of his 46th birthday, according to CNN.
The 45-year-old native of the Dominican Republic played for a total of seven teams throughout his 12-year major league career and was the shortstop for Boston's 2007 World Series championship team.
Trending News
Lugo was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2000, according to MLB.com, and, besides the Red Sox, some of the other teams he played for included the Tampa Bay Rays, the Los Angeles Dodgers, the St. Louis Cardinals, the Baltimore Orioles, and the Atlanta Braves.
In his 1352 career games, Lugo batted .269 with a .716 OPS. He hit 80 home runs and had 198 stolen bases.
According to ESPN, the cause of death was presumed to be a heart attack.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
News 2 Geaux: Injured deer euthanized after stumbling into local hospital
-
EBR Schools to discuss future plans, request public input
-
Sunday Journal: Let Justice Be Done, The Garrison Tapes
-
Wounded deer ran through Baton Rouge hospital, captured by staff
-
DEMCO customer shocked by pricey bill, smart meters may be to blame