Julia Letlow wins 5th Congressional District seat replacing late husband, Luke Letlow

Julia Letlow wins the U.S. House seat for Louisiana's 5th Congressional District.

Letlow, a Republican from Richland Parish, will be taking up the torch her late husband left behind after results came in on Saturday that she won the 5th congressional district seat.

The seat was open after Letlow's husband, Luke, succumbed to COVID complications days before he was expected to take office in December 2020.

Julia Letlow raced against 11 other candidates for the 5th District seat.

Click here for live results.

Gov. John Bel Edwards congratulated Letlow on her win saying:

Congratulations to Congresswoman-elect Julia Letlow for her victory tonight in Louisiana’s fifth congressional district. I look forward to working with her on behalf of the people of Louisiana at this critical moment for our state and our nation. This is a proud day for Julia, her children, all of her supporters and our state, but it is also a bittersweet day as she wins the seat opened by the passing of her late husband, Luke. I will continue to keep her in my prayers just as she has continued to exemplify strength, determination and tenacity in the wake of a terrible tragedy. I know that these same characteristics that got her through the last few months will make her an excellent advocate for Louisiana in Washington, D.C.

The 5th district includes rural northeastern Louisiana and much of central Louisiana, as well as the northern part of Louisiana's Florida parishes in southeast Louisiana, taking in Monroe, Alexandria, Opelousas, Amite and Bogalusa.