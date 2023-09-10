85°
Judges: Louisiana breast-and-buttocks law is clear enough
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal appeals court panel has reversed itself and cleared the way for Louisiana to enforce its law setting a minimum age of 21 for exotic dancers in bars and nightclubs.
In September, the panel had agreed the law was too vague regarding how much of a young dancer's breasts or buttocks must be covered.
But the same three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday that the law is clear enough to pass constitutional muster.
The abrupt reversal was a defeat for three would-be strippers who were 18, 19 and 20 when they challenged the law last year.
