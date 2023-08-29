Judge worried about 'deliberate indifference' toward violent youth held at Angola

BATON ROUGE — A federal judge said Tuesday that based on what she has heard so far, Louisiana is showing a “deliberate indifference” toward juveniles held at a youth center on the grounds of the state penitentiary at Angola.

U.S. District Judge Shelley Dick said those challenging Louisiana’s sending its worst young offenders to the Bridge City Center for Youth in West Feliciana had adequately demonstrated problems at the facility.

She rejected the state’s request to end the proceedings immediately and lawyers representing the Office of Juvenile Justice called a social services counselor as its first witness.

The case is expected to end Wednesday. The American Civil Liberties Union wants Louisiana to stop sending young people to Angola, saying it is unsuitable for children even though they are held separately from adult offenders.

The state is using the site temporarily, until a new youth center is opened later this year in Monroe.

Dick said that, so far, she has seen signs of “deliberate indifference," noting testimony from one state official who said he had expected property damage from the young offenders, and that he had replaced hundreds of televisions and not been bothered by that.

She also noted a lack of teachers over the summer kept educational progress to a minimum.

She said it appeared that placing youths at Angola was punitive, and that “is not a patch toward public safety. It is a path toward hardening these youths.”

The hearing resumed Tuesday after a week off. Last week, the co-creator of a program for young criminal offenders testified that recent violence — including bloodshed and broken bones — had led to an increase in cell restrictions that isolate children from their peers.

Lee Anthony Underwood testified said the incidents had become “more harsh.”

Sandra Bryant, a counselor trained by Underwood, testified she works daily to assess the children’s moods and to bring them around to being amenable to learning. She also said the youths have two to three phone calls and two to three video meetings with their families each week — and more often if desired.

She said there are currently 15 youths at the center, taking part in a four-to-eight-week program.