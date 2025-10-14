Judge Trudy White won't be leaving criminal court bench

BATON ROUGE – Judge Trudy White will not be leaving her post overseeing criminal court proceedings at district court in Baton Rouge.

After a meeting between all the judges last week, it was determined that a change will be made for judges overseeing other types of cases. White was not among the judges who will switch.

White, as WBRZ.com was first to report, was considering moving from criminal court to civil court at the request of a colleague. It was not White's request.

Tuesday, a court official revealed, Judge Don Johnson, who presently presides over a civil docket, will be taking over a criminal docket presently handled by Judge Richard “Chip” Moore; Judge Moore will be assuming the civil docket presently assigned to Judge Johnson.

Judge Marabella is retiring at the end of this month, and Judge Johnson has volunteered to take on the drug court. The decision - as to which of the criminal judges would assume Judge Johnson’s civil docket- was made according to the seniority of the criminal judges.

Each one was offered the opportunity to move to the civil seat, with Judge Richard “Chip” Moore being the most senior criminal judge who desired to make the move.