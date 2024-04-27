Latest Weather Blog
Judge to weigh suspending BP settlement payments
Trending News
NEW ORLEANS - A federal judge is set to hear BP's bid to temporarily block all settlement payments to Gulf Coast businesses and residents who claim they lost money after the company's 2010 oil spill.
U.S. District Judge Carl Barbier scheduled a hearing Friday to consider whether payments should be suspended while former FBI Director Louis Freeh investigates alleged misconduct by a lawyer who helped administer the settlement program.
BP says there is a risk that hundreds of millions of dollars in claims payments could be "tainted by fraud, corruption and malfeasance" unless the judge acts.
A team of plaintiffs' attorneys that brokered the multi-billion dollar settlement with BP say the company hasn't provided any evidence that court-supervised claims administrator Patrick Juneau has improperly paid any claims or wrongfully implemented any policies.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Dancing for Big Buddy takes the floor Saturday night to raise money...
-
New York appeals court overturns Harvey Weinstein's 2020 rape conviction from landmark...
-
WATCH: U.S.S. Kidd moving downstream for much-needed repairs
-
Louisiana lawmakers propose budget cuts impacting teacher pay and early childhood education
-
IDEA University Prep on Plank Road to close at the end of...
Sports Video
-
Jay Clark joins Michael Cauble to talk about LSU Gym's historic season
-
Fans welcome LSU Gymnastics team back to Baton Rouge after first NCAA...
-
The LSU Gymnastics team holds the program's first-ever NCAA Trophy
-
Collective effort creates a championship-caliber LSU gymnastics team
-
Baton Rouge Zydeco wraps up inaugural season