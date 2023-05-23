Judge sides with residents, halts controversial Deer Run development for now

DENHAM SPRINGS - A Livingston Parish judge has sided with residents seeking to temporarily negate parish approval for a controversial housing development in Denham Springs, citing violations of parish zoning rules.

Judge Jeffrey Johnson's decision Tuesday effectively dissolved parish planning commission approval for the Deer Run development on 4-H Club Road near Hillon Hood Road. Among other changes, the development plan will need to include four driveways accessing the road due to the neighborhood's size, according to a lawyer representing parish residents.

It's the latest blow in a fight over the 2,000-lot development, which neighbors fear would exacerbate traffic and drainage problems in the area. Earlier this month, the Livingston Parish Planning Commission approved the project despite pushback from residents.

"They're proposing building houses on 40-foot lots. You're basically trying to put a souped-up trailer park in District Five," one resident said.

The project is also at the center of a federal lawsuit filed by developer Ascension Properties, which is suing the parish and the council to overturn the current zoning.