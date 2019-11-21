Judge sentences sleazy businessman to ten years after he was busted by Nakamoto

BATON ROUGE - A convicted thief who was on probation for crimes involving his fake businesses was sentenced to prison after he was caught in the act again.

Earlier this year, WBRZ reported on Donald Batiste twice. Most recently when, in June, he was arrested following a Department of Justice investigation where agents said they discovered Batiste was advertising credit repair services on Facebook despite being unlicensed. Documents alleged Batiste would try to charge people upwards of $800 for different plans. One of the victims told investigators that she never heard back from Batiste in reference to her credit score after she gave him the initial payment of $250.

Thursday (Nov. 21), a judge revoked Donald Batiste's probation and sentenced him to 10 years in prison.

An investigator told the court Thursday, it was relentless reporting by WBRZ and the TV station's Chief Investigator Chris Nakamoto that prompted a new inquiry into Batiste leading to his arrested earlier this year.

Batiste was convicted of felony theft in 2016 after pleading guilty as part of a deal and he was placed on probation at the time.

WBRZ has repeatedly covered Batiste's past escapades. Investigators said one of Batiste's previous ventures allowed him to get his hands on the social security numbers of hundreds of people nationwide.

In 2015, ABC News reported on questionable practices Batiste was known for.

WBRZ spoke to him earlier this year after he was found working at another business that offered a "Fix My Credit Workshop." When questioned, Batiste commented: "I help people start businesses."