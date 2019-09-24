Latest Weather Blog
Judge rules against LSU effort to remove manager
BATON ROUGE- A Baton Rouge judge has thrown out LSU's lawsuit attempting to remove the operator of university hospitals in Shreveport and Monroe.
Judge Todd Hernandez agreed with the hospital manager, Biomedical Research Foundation of Northwest Louisiana, that LSU didn't follow contract requirements for working to repair problems before declaring breach of contract.
Hernandez issued a written ruling Thursday that granted the foundation's motion to dismiss the lawsuit as premature.
The research foundation praised the ruling and said it hopes to work "collaboratively with LSU." The university said it will restart the 45-day negotiation process outlined in the hospital management contract.
LSU sued BRF in September, claiming the foundation was in breach of its hospital management contract and failed to promote the hospitals' academic mission. The foundation denied the claims.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Station lifeblood, WBRZ chief engineer Clyde Pierce, has died
-
MovEBR project priority list still being finalized
-
Homeless man reunites with missing dog in heartwarming video
-
Friends create GoFundMe for Zachary man that drowned while attempting elaborate marriage...
-
African American museum back open to honor BR icon's legacy
Sports Video
-
Southern Center Jaylon Brinson excited to play in front of home town
-
Fans' Choice Award Winner 2019: Week 1- Isaiah Jones
-
Coach O Postgame after Lsu defeats Texas 45-38
-
Hunter Register leads Southern's offense despite loss to McNeese
-
Taylor Bannister's journey to becoming a LSU Volleyball Superstar