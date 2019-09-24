Judge rules against LSU effort to remove manager

BATON ROUGE- A Baton Rouge judge has thrown out LSU's lawsuit attempting to remove the operator of university hospitals in Shreveport and Monroe.



Judge Todd Hernandez agreed with the hospital manager, Biomedical Research Foundation of Northwest Louisiana, that LSU didn't follow contract requirements for working to repair problems before declaring breach of contract.



Hernandez issued a written ruling Thursday that granted the foundation's motion to dismiss the lawsuit as premature.



The research foundation praised the ruling and said it hopes to work "collaboratively with LSU." The university said it will restart the 45-day negotiation process outlined in the hospital management contract.



LSU sued BRF in September, claiming the foundation was in breach of its hospital management contract and failed to promote the hospitals' academic mission. The foundation denied the claims.