Latest Weather Blog
Judge orders BRPD return jewelry, $47K in seized cash to NBA YoungBoy
BATON ROUGE - A judge has ordered that the Baton Rouge Police Department return more that $47,000 in cash and multiple pieces of jewelry to rapper NBA Youngboy after he was arrested during a video shoot earlier this year.
NBA Youngboy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden, was one of more than a dozen people arrested in late-September when police responded to reports of people brandishing guns while recording a video along Chippewa Street.
Police said they found Gaulden and several people identified as members of two street gangs, 'Never Broke Again' and 'Bottom Boy Guerillas,' in an abandoned lot.
Police obtained a search warrant for several vehicles parked on the property and found handgun, rifles and drugs. Police also seized $47,100 in cash, multiple pieces of jewelry, and a cashier's check worth $300,000 that were in Gaulden's possession.
Per the judge's order signed Thursday, BRPD must now return the cash, jewelry and check to Gaulden or his attorneys.
