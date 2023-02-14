Judge denies request to yank bond for suspect in beating death

BATON ROUGE – A judge has denied a request from the district attorney’s office to revoke bond for a man accused of knocking another man unconscious, leading to his death.

In court filings, the East Baton Rouge District Attorney’s Office made the request of Judge Tiffany Foxworth-Roberts since Edmund Revelle had not properly charged his ankle monitor.

According to the filing, Revelle’s bond supervisor sent an email to the court on Feb. 9 saying Revelle “has failed to properly maintain the charge on the GPS monitor, rendering it useless, on ten different occasions within the last month (January 7, 2023 - February 8, 2023).”

The motion goes on to say that the bond supervisor has “instructed (the) defendant numerous times on proper maintenance of the GPS battery," adding that "(the) defendant has shown a blatant disregard to the conditions imposed by this court by failing to keep his GPS monitoring system functional.” The filing says that led the DA’s office to ask the judge to revoke bail or increase the amount.

Revelle, 20, was booked with second-degree battery on May 12, 2022, after he was accused of knocking Hayes Sellers unconscious in a parking lot on Nebraska Street around 2 a.m. on May 8. Sellers died at the hospital a week later.

Sellers, 18, was reportedly trying to break up a fight when he was hit.

Revelle was rebooked on a charge of second-degree murder and his bond was increased to $175,000 with the condition that GPS monitoring remain in place, according to the motion for a bond revocation. He was charged with manslaughter on Aug. 26, 2022.

Foxworth-Roberts denied the request for a bond revocation or increase.

Instead, she ordered Revelle to complete a parenting class within 60 days, obtain a GED within six months, provide proof of employment and proof of attending anger-management classes by his next court date on March 7. She said that any more violations of his bond would lead to a revocation.

The DA’s office dropped charges and dismissed the case against a second man who had been arrested in connection with Sellers’ death.