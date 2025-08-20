83°
Judge delays civil service board action on planned merger of EMS and BR Fire Department

1 hour 45 minutes 49 seconds ago Wednesday, August 20 2025 Aug 20, 2025 August 20, 2025 5:37 PM August 20, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A judge on Wednesday directed the city-parish's civil service board to not, for now, consider placing the region's emergency medical services workers under the Baton Rouge fire chief.

Mayor-President Sid Edwards had said in June he wanted to merge the city's fire department with parish's EMS, prompting questions among first responders and others about how a new operation would work. East Baton Rouge Parish has several fire departments. 

Members of the East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services Paramedics Association sued the Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board on Tuesday. 

Fire Chief Michael Kimble had told WBRZ last month that the goal was to streamline services, not eliminate jobs as the parish faces a budget shortfall.

Edwards agreed to a 30-day delay in merger talks — until next Monday's meeting of the civil service board. A vote is now  delayed at least until next Wednesday, when 19th Judicial District Chief Judge Don Johnson will hold a hearing on the paramedics' request for a preliminary injunction. 

“We respect the legal process and we look forward to a resolution that best serves the residents of East Baton Rouge Parish," Edwards said in a statement issued by his office.
A statement from his office said in June the merger would create a "more unified and responsive" emergency services system. EMS employees would be moved into the civil service system under the plan. EMS' interim director said he backed the idea.

