JP, Mayor Sid Edwards continue One-on-One discussions; Edwards addresses crime in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards continued his One-on-One discussions with 2une In's John Pastorek on Wednesday to address one of the biggest issues he sought to address in East Baton Rouge Parish when he was elected: Crime.

Fresh off the ninth anniversary of the July 17, 2016, ambush of six Baton Rouge Police officers, Edwards agreed with one of the victims' mothers that "we can do everything we can do to try to curb crime."

"It's such a deep subject, all the way from law enforcement to social programs, the breakdown of the American family is probably the biggest issue with it," Edwards said. "We just all need to pray."

Edwards added that, while he knows it's not possible to "police your way out of crime," he wants law enforcement to be more reactive in its handling of crime.

He praised the city's reduction of juvenile crime and said that he wants to see this trend continue.

"It might have been two or less (juvenile shootings this summer)," Edwards said, praising social programs that helped reduce this statistic. "That was a big difference and we're happy about that."

There are too many guns in East Baton Rouge Parish, he added, saying that Baton Rouge has a bullet problem as well as a murder problem.