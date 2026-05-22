Friday AM forecast: A Soggy Memorial Day Weekend

Rounds of storms will continue across the Baton Rouge area Friday and through the weekend, with repeated heavy rainfall raising concerns for localized flooding. Some neighborhoods could pick up several inches of rain over the next 5 to 7 days as an unsettled weather pattern stays locked in across south Louisiana.

Today and tonight: Showers and thunderstorms are expected to remain fairly widespread Friday across Baton Rouge and much of southeast Louisiana. The atmosphere remains extremely moisture-rich, and that means any storm will be capable of producing very heavy rainfall in a short amount of time. It won’t rain all the time, but periods of rain will impact travel.





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Most rainfall totals on Friday will range from around 1 to 2 inches, but isolated higher amounts are possible where storms repeatedly move over the same areas. Temperatures will stay somewhat limited because of clouds and rain, with highs mainly in the middle 80s. Storm activity will likely decrease somewhat on Friday night, but scattered showers and storms may linger overnight as another disturbance approaches from Texas.

Up Next: The unsettled pattern is expected to continue through the entire weekend and into next week. Multiple disturbances moving through southwest winds aloft will keep daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms in the forecast. Rainfall totals over the next 7 days are expected to range between 3 and 7 inches for much of southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi, with isolated spots potentially seeing even higher totals if storms repeatedly develop over the same locations. Temperatures through the weekend and early next week will remain near seasonal averages, with highs mostly in the lower to middle 80s and overnight lows near 70.

What to look out for: The main concern through the weekend will be localized flooding, especially in low-lying and poor drainage areas. While widespread flash flooding is not expected right now, repeated rounds of heavy rain could quickly create issues in areas that see storms multiple days in a row. Gusty winds and frequent lightning will also accompany stronger thunderstorms.

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– Dave

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