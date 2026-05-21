Baton Rouge man charged with meth trafficking after $170,860 and 3 guns seized

BATON ROUGE — The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office wrapped up two separate drug trafficking investigations that led to multiple arrests and the seizure of narcotics, firearms and cash.

The first case centered on Anthony Daniels, who EBRSO says is a 41-year-old Baton Rouge area methamphetamine trafficker. According to investigators, Daniels was using Airbnb residences and storage units to store drugs, firearms and money from drug sales.

Agents identified a residence at 1430 S. 17 St. that Daniels was using and conducted a methamphetamine takeaway operation before executing a search warrant at the location. Daniels was arrested and charged.

After his arrest, East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office narcotics agents and investigators from the East Baton Rouge District Attorney's Office continued looking into his drug activity while monitoring jail communications.

On May 19, agents reviewed a data dump from Daniels' phone and found a photo of a receipt for a storage unit at 7375 Airline Hwy. A K9 unit alerted on the unit and agents executed a search warrant there.

Investigators also obtained a warrant to freeze Daniels' bank account, which reportedly contained about $69,000 pending seizure.

In total, agents seized about 145 grams of methamphetamine, about 616 grams of marijuana, 78.7 grams of suspected synthetic marijuana, one dosage unit of Oxycodone, 22 dosage units of Alprazolam and two dosage units of Adderall. Digital scales and drug packaging material were also recovered.

Three firearms were seized: a Palmetto State Armory 5.7x28mm handgun, a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun and a Draco Mini AK-47 style rifle. A total of $170,860 in U.S. currency was seized or is pending seizure.

Daniels faces charges including drug possession and distribution, money laundering, illegal carrying of a firearm by a convicted felon and several other counts. He is currently on probation for two prior East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office Gang Intelligence and Enforcement arrests.

The second investigation focused on a group connected to shootings in the Gardere area. In April and May, members of the EBRSO Gang Intelligence and Enforcement Unit received information from EBRSO Homicide about those shootings.

Agents identified three people tied to drug activity in the area: Keshaun Hollins, Deangelo Adams Sr. and Deangelo Adams Jr. During the investigation, agents conducted one controlled purchase of cocaine from Hollins, which led to an arrest warrant for him.

On May 20, EBRSO SWAT executed a search warrant at 8146 Skysail Ave., Apt. D. Agents took Adams Sr. and Adams Jr. into custody away from their residence and then executed a search warrant at 8224 Governor Dr., Apt. C.

Agents seized 2.97 ounces of cocaine, 6.94 ounces of methamphetamine, 3.63 ounces of MDMA pills, 151 dosage units of Tapentadol pills, 74 THC vape cartridges, 12 Suboxone strips, 10 dosage units of Oxycodone pills, one dosage unit of Vyvanse, 16 fluid ounces of Promethazine with Codeine and 4.2 grams of marijuana. A blender with fentanyl residue, six digital scales, boxes of plastic bags and $703 in U.S. currency were also recovered.

Four handguns were seized, including a stolen SCCY Model CPX-2 9mm that was reported stolen through Baton Rouge Police Department.

Hollins, 23, faces charges including distribution of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute MDMA, fentanyl, methamphetamine and several other drugs and operation of a clandestine fentanyl laboratory. During a recorded post-Miranda interview, Hollins said all of the THC products, MDMA pills, Tapentadol pills and the handgun found belonged to him. He admitted to selling the THC products, Tapentadol pills and MDMA.

Adams Sr., 41, faces charges including possession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamine, three counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen firearm. During a recorded post-Miranda interview, Adams Sr. said the three firearms, the methamphetamine and cocaine belonged to him.

Adams Sr. has a prior conviction for cocaine possession from Sept. 15, 2025 and is on active parole for that conviction until Sept. 15, 2028. That conviction prohibits him from possessing a firearm or knowingly being in the immediate presence of one.

Deangelo Adams Jr., 19, was charged with cocaine possession after telling investigators during a recorded post-Miranda interview that he is a cocaine user and the cocaine found on him was his.