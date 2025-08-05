Mayor Sid Edwards shares lessons learned at Harvard City Leadership Initiative in One-on-One with JP

BATON ROUGE — Mayor-President Sid Edwards sat down with 2une In's John Pastorek on Tuesday as he enters his seventh month leading East Baton Rouge Parish.

Edwards and Patrorek's One-on-One marks the mayor's homecoming from the Harvard City Leadership Initiative in New York City, a program that aims to give city officials the tools to "tackle complex challenges in their cities and improve the quality of life of their residents."

Edwards said he learned from 45 different mayors from 17 different countries at the Bloomberg-hosted program.

"Brandon Scott, the mayor of Baltimore, Maryland, I'm gonna get him to come to Baton Rouge. He's reduced violent crime in Baltimore by 63%," Edwards said. "That is an astonishing number and I look forward to working with him."

The former Istrouma High School football coach said that mayors across the world have their own unique problems, but knowing that he is not in it alone helped put things into perspective.

Back home, Edwards said that his administration has put a dent in crime, but he acknowledged that it is not where he would like.

"Almost every area of crime is down," Edwards said. "And I credit that to our social programs, our law enforcement."

The mayor will be back on 2une In for another One-on-One with JP on Wednesday.