STAR Center expands free support for sexual trauma survivors in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE — An organization that provides therapy to survivors of sexual trauma has opened a new office on Dijon Drive.

The STAR Center, which stands for Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response, offers therapy for both adults and children. Guests at the grand opening had the chance to tour the new space, meet staff and learn more about STAR's mission.

Attorney General Liz Murrill was among the supporters in attendance.

"They are just magnificent, they're great participants in our community, they offer enormous resources to victims, and they're helping me to expand our resources across the state and provide some centralized access to information so people know where to get those services if they need them," Murrill said.

Every service is free to survivors, and community donations help fund those programs.