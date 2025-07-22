88°
Sunday Journal: Looking back on the 2016 police ambush that left four officers dead
BATON ROUGE - This year marks nine years since six law enforcement officers were ambushed and four of them were killed at a car wash.
On Sunday Journal, JP shared his conversations with some of the family and friends of the victims of the attack as they honored their memory on this anniversary.
