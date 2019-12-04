Jones Creek Library to close for three days

BATON ROUGE – The Jones Creek Regional Branch Library will be closed Tuesday, Dec 10 through Thursday, Dec 12 due to remodeling efforts.

During the closure, the collection, shelving, and furniture will be moved into the new area.

The branch is expected to reopen with normal hours from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday, December 13.

Once the remodeled area is open, the other portion of the building will be closed for the next phase of renovation. This new phase of construction will include repairs and updates to the public restrooms and is projected to begin in late December.

The Library will provide temporary, Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA)-accessible restrooms available for public use, which will be located just outside the main entrance. The electronic return option will be unavailable during this time, however, patrons will have access to a temporary borrowed item drop.

Patrons returning DVDs, BluRays, Playaway Views or other “limited checkout” materials are encouraged to return them at the Circulation Desk to ensure their accounts will be immediately clear and ready to borrow new items. Construction on this phase is anticipated to be completed in the fall of 2020.

For more information about this temporary closure of the Jones Creek Regional Branch, call (225) 756-1150.

Click here to learn more about the Library and its free resources.