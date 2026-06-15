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Teen accused of shooting a man defending his daughter pleads guilty to lesser charges

2 hours 14 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, June 15 2026 Jun 15, 2026 June 15, 2026 12:03 PM June 15, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — A teen accused of shooting a man who said he was defending his daughter from being mocked outside their home on Newcastle Avenue pleaded guilty to lesser charges on Monday. 

Jerry Huggins, 19, was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon for the March shooting of Corey Breaux. On Monday, he accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to aggravated second-degree battery and illegal use of weapons. 

Breaux told WBRZ he went outside to protect his daughter, who had been bullied by a group of teenagers, when he was shot three times, leaving him with significant injuries. 

"This gentleman was doing nothing wrong. He was trying to defend his daughter against a bunch of bullies who were out there terrorizing his daughter, so he stood up," Baton Rouge Police Information Officer Saundra Watts said following the shooting. "He did the right thing, but unfortunately, this teen took it upon himself to shoot this man in front of his daughter." 

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Huggins is set to be sentenced on July 15. 

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