Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine advances into stage 3 of research trial

Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson announced Thursday that it has fully enrolled participants for the first late-stage trial of its COVID-19 single-dose vaccine candidate, CNN reports.

The company's Jansen unit is leading the study, which involves 45,000 participants and has been named 'Ensemble.'

According to CNN, the company believes that with the high rate of disease transmission among the general population in the United States, this number of volunteers should be enough to quickly get the data the company needs to determine if the vaccine works and to determine if it is safe.

If the study's data reveals that the drug is a viable option for Americans, the company anticipates submitting its request for emergency use authorization to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in February.